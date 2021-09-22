CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A Q&A with the FAC’s new artistic producing director

By Anna Fiorino
Colorado Springs Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll officially be the FAC theatre’s producing artistic director in December. What will a day in the life of Pirronne look like?. Yousefzadeh: I suspect that [I’ll] be spending time reading plays for potential consideration for an upcoming season, talking to the creative lead artists for an upcoming production about their design process or their needs in the rehearsal room, meeting with the staff to make sure that we are all on the same page about not only the values from which we’re operating but the nuts and bolts of artistic producing. And getting to know the community, getting to know the students and faculty at the college, the longtime subscribers of the FAC, and hopefully new communities and constituencies that we can engage through meaningful partnership and through transformative programming to make the FAC a home and a community center for them as well.

