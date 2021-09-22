EAT, STAY, PLAY: GREENWOOD
This is the region that inspired a culinary tradition that rose from humble roots to seduce the most discerning palates while simultaneously comforting the soul. It attracts artists, musicians, filmmakers, craftsmen, chefs, foodies, writers, storytellers, seekers, entrepreneurs, outdoorsmen, lovers, collectors, history buffs, and adventurers. And it lives, breathes and redefines authentic Southern hospitality. Greenwood begins with a history and culture as rich and complex as the fertile alluvial soil of the Mississippi Delta.visitmississippi.org
