Fishers Farmers' Market continues with online market this fall

The Fishers Farmers’ Market, hosted by Fishers Parks and presented by IU Health Saxony, will continue this fall with an online market from October 2 through December 17. The Fishers Fall Farmers’ Market will feature online ordering with free home delivery. Online ordering opens October 2 at 9 a.m. and orders will be accepted through noon on Wednesdays for free Friday home delivery. Orders can be placed at playfishers.com/FarmersMarket.