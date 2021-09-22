CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon Society of Rhode Island Middletown Resident Dr. Charles Clarkson Appointed as Audubon Director of Avian Research

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithfield, RI (September 20, 2021) – Middletown resident Dr. Charles Clarkson has been appointed Director of Avian Research for the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. In this new position, he will lead efforts in developing research programs to protect birds, other wildlife, and their habitats on Audubon protected properties and other natural spaces in Rhode Island.

