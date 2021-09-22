CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

6 Health Benefits of Moderated Alcoholic Drink Intakes

By LaDonna Dennis
momblogsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting on the round table while taking steady sips of beer sounds pleasing and feels entertaining, but you may be getting more than just that. Taking moderated alcohol amounts isn’t just an indulgence but an ideal remedy for most health issues. According to health experts, taking moderated alcohol does well for your health besides getting yourself refreshed and entertained. Therefore, if you grasp a Martell VSOP in Singapore to wash it down with your buddies, here are the health benefits you’ll be accruing.

momblogsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

7 Benefits of Drinking Lemon-Ginger Tea Before Bed

If chronic indigestion or a heavy dinner keeps you up later than you would like, a cup of lemon-ginger tea may be a great tonic before you head for bed (. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a root long used in alternative and folk medicine for its ability to alleviate the delayed emptying of your stomach.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Drinks#Heart Health#Food Drink#Beverages#Orthosilicic
MedicalXpress

Exploring the health benefits of ginseng

Ginseng, a widely popular superfood, has long been used in traditional medicine. The health benefits of ginseng are largely attributed to compounds called ginsenosides, which are present in the roots, stems, and leaves of the plant. Ginsenosides are known to prevent inflammation, diabetes, and cancer, and can also help control blood cholesterol levels and reduce aging.
NUTRITION
kingstonthisweek.com

Squash have amazing health benefits

It is September and it is squash season. I have been faithfully tending to my beloved acorn squash all summer, even to the extent of building a cage around them so the deer and rabbits could not munch them up before I had the opportunity to harvest. Not only are squash incredibly tasty, they have amazing health benefits which creates a delicious win-win situation. Here are some of the health benefits attributed to squash:
HEALTH
EatThis

This One Drink Provides the Same Heart Benefits as Wine, New Study Says

While you've likely heard that wine could be good for your health, you may want to put that glass of merlot down for a moment. Research presented at the British Science Festival and published in the journal Clinical Nutrition suggests that no amount of alcohol is considered healthy to sip on. Study investigators recruited more than 440,000 adults and asked them to keep track of their drinking habits—which included beer, cider, wine, and spirits—for approximately seven years. The authors checked in with the volunteers' health reports throughout the trial.
DRINKS
ecowatch.com

8 Health Benefits of Aronia Berries

Why would anyone want to eat something called a chokeberry? Well, they're considered one of the best sources of antioxidants, which have a plethora of health benefits, that's why. Aronia berries get their nickname because eating the small, darkly colored fruits raw can dry out your mouth, but they are often added to jams, teas, purees, juices and even wine.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sentinel

What are the health benefits of Enantyum consumption?

Enantyum is a drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and has the corresponding quality certificate from the health authorities. Specifically, Enantyum is an analgesic that is integrated into the group of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Thus, its use is recommended to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Green Beans, Says Science

If you are a green bean lover, then you are in good company. Whether you call them string beans, snap beans, or classic green beans, these veggies are one of the most popular veggies to eat in the US.—the 4th most popular vegetable overall if you want to get specific.
SCIENCE
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Young people's fluctuating beliefs on alcohol's effects influence their drinking and consequences

College students' beliefs around the likelihood and desirability of alcohol's effects vary over time, and predict drinking level and consequences, according to a study in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. The decision to drink is influenced by a person's alcohol expectancies—their beliefs about the likelihood of experiencing positive and negative effects when drinking. Expecting positive or favorable effects ("positive expectancies") has been associated with greater drinking and negative consequences. Another influence on drinking is expectancy valuation—a person's beliefs about how good or bad certain outcomes of alcohol use would be. Similar to expectancies, more positive valuations are linked to greater alcohol use. Previous studies examined alcohol expectancies and valuations at a single timepoint or over a short time period only—potentially missing important shifts in beliefs and drinking outcomes that may occur over a longer timeframe. Further, few studies have examined the role of negative expectancies and valuations, or potential differences among men and women. To address these gaps, researchers at the University of Washington, Seattle sought to evaluate the dynamic relationship of alcohol expectancies, valuations and outcomes over one year among male and female college student drinkers.
DRINKS
jwu.edu

7 Potential Health Benefits of Cannabis

Cannabis is a historic, multidimensional, and sometimes controversial plant. Its versatility and usefulness have propelled cannabis into all kinds of industries and products, especially in the medical field. What to know about cannabis. There’s a lot of science behind understanding cannabis, but we’ll do our best to simplify it: Cannabis...
PROVIDENCE, RI
UPI News

Reducing carbs, not eating less, boosts weight loss, researchers say

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Overeating has traditionally been linked to obesity, but researchers say the real culprit is a diet high in processed sugars and carbohydrates, according to a commentary published Monday by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. These foods cause hormonal changes in the body that alter metabolism,...
DIETS
SlashGear

Study claims obesity caused by picking wrong foods, not eating too much

Despite years of calories-in, calories-out dieting advice, obesity levels are increasing in many countries, raising public health concerns. A newly published perspective piece notes that the root cause of obesity — and perhaps key to addressing the problem — may not be as simple as overeating, but rather the types of food that people are often consuming.
FITNESS
Maryland Reporter

5 Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana

One of the biggest markets in the world right now is the marijuana industry, sitting at an estimated $61 billion and rising. Aside from the fact that the success is partly related to the number of consumption methods and products on the market, like those available at Smoke Cartel, medicinal marijuana plays an important part too. Due to the illegality of consuming the herb in the past, many people don’t know the health benefits of medical marijuana, or what symptoms it treats, and more information can be found here at Medical News Today. Here are 5 health benefits of medical marijuana, and the reason it is being used to treat various conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

You May Be Drinking More Alcohol Than You Realize

Over the last decade, craft beer has become wildly popular. Since 2015, the number of breweries in the United States has nearly doubled, according to the Brewers Association. While many people think of locally brewed beverages as being on par with other small-batch, farm-to-table products, like produce and meat, with a similar reputation as fresh, organic or sustainable, and better for you overall, that isn’t necessarily true. In fact, many craft beers have a hidden risk their mass-produced counterparts don’t, and it could be causing you to drink more than you realize.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy