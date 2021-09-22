6 Health Benefits of Moderated Alcoholic Drink Intakes

College students' beliefs around the likelihood and desirability of alcohol's effects vary over time, and predict drinking level and consequences, according to a study in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research. The decision to drink is influenced by a person's alcohol expectancies—their beliefs about the likelihood of experiencing positive and negative effects when drinking. Expecting positive or favorable effects ("positive expectancies") has been associated with greater drinking and negative consequences. Another influence on drinking is expectancy valuation—a person's beliefs about how good or bad certain outcomes of alcohol use would be. Similar to expectancies, more positive valuations are linked to greater alcohol use. Previous studies examined alcohol expectancies and valuations at a single timepoint or over a short time period only—potentially missing important shifts in beliefs and drinking outcomes that may occur over a longer timeframe. Further, few studies have examined the role of negative expectancies and valuations, or potential differences among men and women. To address these gaps, researchers at the University of Washington, Seattle sought to evaluate the dynamic relationship of alcohol expectancies, valuations and outcomes over one year among male and female college student drinkers.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO