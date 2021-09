Last week, prosecutors and defense attorneys made opening statements in the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, who is accused of defrauding investors and patients with false promises of cheap, rapid blood tests. The next day, the Biden administration announced a plan to purchase 280 million cheap, rapid COVID-19 tests—an action for which some lawmakers have been advocating for more than a year. The serendipity of these two events exposes an unresolved tension in health care: How do we balance the risks of disruptive innovation with the mortal costs of administrative inertia?

