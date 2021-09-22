West Michigan Woman Selling Set of 3 Joe Louis Arena Chairs

Two of Michigan's biggest brewers have announced the return of several beers as the fall season begins. The first item is about a continuing partnership between Pure Michigan and Short's Brewing. Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is a "100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested IPA that highlights the state’s agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry", according to a release from Pure Michigan. This is the third year for this beer, but for the first time, it will be sold outside of Michigan at retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Colorado, along with being distributed to retailers, restaurants, bars, and pubs in Michigan. Among the major retailers here are Meijer and D&W Foods.

