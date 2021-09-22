CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Michigan Woman Selling Set of 3 Joe Louis Arena Chairs

By Mark Frankhouse
WKMI
WKMI
 5 days ago
What's to say about the Joe Louis Arena that already hasn't been said? One of the most iconic arenas in sports history saw some of the most memorable sports events in Detroit's storied history.Two of the Red Wings four Stanley Cup championships were clinched at Joe Louis Arena in 1997 and 2002. But in April 2017, the Red Wings hosted their final game at Joe Louis Arena, then began playing in the new Little Caesars Arena the following year. The arena closed on July 29, 2017. A few years later, demolition started in the spring of 2019 and was completed by late summer 2020.

