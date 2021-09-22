Wings, Wheels and Keels set for Saturday

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley will present Oktoberfest on Market Plaza from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Wheeling. The festival will feature artisan vendors, food trucks, drinks and live music throughout the day. There will be kids crafts and games from noon until 3 p.m. Admission is free, and drink wristbands will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. Wine, along with a variety of beers, will be available. Performing live will be Harley Davidson at noon, Tammy Jo & Iron Horse at 1:30 p.m., PolkaHolicks at 3 p.m., Punching Oswald at 5:30 p.m. and Pittsburgh area band JukeBox playing rock hits from the ’70’s, ’80s and ’90s starting at 9:30 p.m.
Comments / 0