Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Welcomes First Guests Upon Official Opening

Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the official opening of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean on Wednesday. In addition to an ideal location between the sparkling Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich near the Cancun Hotel Zone just minutes from Cancun International Airport, the resort is welcoming its first guests with more than a dozen different room categories ranging from 668-square-foot Junior Suites to the 2,090-square-foot oceanfront Presidential Suite, a wide variety of flavorful food and beverage offerings, a diversity of wellness experiences including massage treatments and sunrise yoga and awesome water activities beyond the beach in the form of a comprehensive network of pools and water slides.