CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Welcomes First Guests Upon Official Opening

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaya Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the official opening of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean on Wednesday. In addition to an ideal location between the sparkling Caribbean Sea and the lagoon of Bahia Petempich near the Cancun Hotel Zone just minutes from Cancun International Airport, the resort is welcoming its first guests with more than a dozen different room categories ranging from 668-square-foot Junior Suites to the 2,090-square-foot oceanfront Presidential Suite, a wide variety of flavorful food and beverage offerings, a diversity of wellness experiences including massage treatments and sunrise yoga and awesome water activities beyond the beach in the form of a comprehensive network of pools and water slides.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens Its Doors

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Oxford Properties announced the opening of the restored Park Hyatt Toronto hotel. The re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto hotel combines luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature. The hotel collaborated with world-renowned designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, who drew inspiration from Canada's striking seasons and natural landscapes to bring this experience to life. The luxurious property offers an elevated home-away-from-home experience with purpose and style through modern materials and soothing color schemes.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Cairo West Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Regency Cairo West. The 250-room hotel marks Hyatt’s return to Cairo. Hyatt Regency Cairo West is located within the well-established Pyramid Heights Business Park. Its closeness to business hubs, mega malls, and some of Egypt’s top tourist attractions such as the Pyramids of Giza and the Grand Egyptian Museum make it a premier destination for meetings, events, and travelers.
LIFESTYLE
travelworldnews.com

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection Appoints David Arraya as General Manager of Auberge Resorts Collection’s First Hotel in Riviera Maya

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new luxury retreat in Riviera Maya’s Kanai destination, has announced David Arraya as General Manager. A seasoned hospitality professional with over a decade of experience in the luxury hotel space, Arraya will oversee all operations for the oceanfront property that is anticipated to open in late 2021.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Place#Fitness#Restaurants#Playa Hotels Resorts#Hyatt Hotels Corporation#Mexican#Caesars Entertainment#Amr Collection#Global Operations
TravelDailyNews.com

Azamara welcomes first guests ‘Back Home’ aboard Azamara Quest

As the brand sets sail throughout the Greek Isles for the first time as an independent cruise company, guests aboard the ship had the opportunity to experience several new offerings. Highlights of the new experiences include:. Immersive Programming... The first Destination Celebration took place in Rhodes, Greece, the adaptation of...
RETAIL
breakingtravelnews.com

Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Centre opens to guests

IHG Hotels & Resorts and SRG Holding have opened the third Staybridge Suites hotel in the United Arab Emirates, Staybridge Suites Dubai Financial Centre. This 48-story tower adds an eye-catching feature to iconic skyline and is located opposite the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a few steps away from the metro station.
MIDDLE EAST
caribjournal.com

Hyatt Opens New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun

The newest Hyatt all-inclusive has officially opened its doors in the Mexican Caribbean, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is now welcoming guests, the latest addition to the ever-growing Hyatt Ziva portfolio that now spans destinations including Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The 438-room, family-friendly...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

AC Hotels by Marriott Debuts in Dominican Republic With AC Punta Cana Opening

WHY IT RATES: Travelers have a new accommodation option when visiting the Dominican Republic.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. AC Hotels by Marriott, the design-led lifestyle brand part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces the opening of the 129-room AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana. With open and multifunctional public spaces, guests are invited to experience a hotel in the center of one of the most important tourist and corporate destinations in the Caribbean.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TravelPulse

Hotel Xcaret Arte’s Art-Focused Inspirations

Constructed by Mexican talent and inspired by the respect for the Mayan region, Hotel Xcaret Arte is situated in an ideal location in Riviera Maya. An art lover’s dream, this resort incorporates breathtaking artwork into every aspect of the property, paying homage to the best Mexican artists. Throughout the buildings...
THEATER & DANCE
TravelPulse

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla Partners With Black In Travel

WHY IT RATES: The partnership will include an exclusive event for Black In Travel members. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla is delighted to announce its newest partnership with Black In Travel. Black In Travel helps provide minority travelers with resources, recommendations, exclusive events and memorable experiences. The partnership will see Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla host an exclusive event for Black In Travel members to experience one of Mexico’s best holidays, the Day of the Dead, on November 5 – 7.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils More Details of $11,000-a-Night Suite

Are you looking to cruise in the lap of luxury? Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its new 4,443-square-foot suite aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur ship would cost $11,000 a night. With the vessel scheduled to sail in November 2023 and tickets now on sale, the cruise line is...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Thailand Postpones Reopening of Key Cities To Foreign Tourism

Thailand has found it necessary to postpone its previously planned October reopening of Bangkok and a few other major tourism areas to international travelers until November. As recently as early September, the Thai government was planning on opening its capital city and a few other key destinations—namely, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai—to foreign tourists on October 1 under a special program.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Benefits of Staying at an All-Inclusive Resort Right Now

As people tiptoe back into the traveling world, some are hesitant to take that first trip after an extended time at home. With multiple modes of vacation available, it’s hard to choose which one best fits each comfort level. During a time of ever-changing travel restrictions and new protocols, all-inclusive...
DRINKS
TravelPulse

Goway Packs Ideas For All Destinations In One Interactive Brochure

For the first time ever, Goway has packed travel suggestions for all of its destination regions in one interactive brochure. Your Next Journey: The Best of Goway Travel, features more than 450 curated travel suggestions from Goway’s team of Destination Specialists. These custom travel experts also offer tips, insights and their own in-destination photos.
LIFESTYLE
breakingtravelnews.com

Rove Expo 2020 prepares to welcome first guests

With just days to go ahead of the opening of Dubai Expo 2020, the emirate is getting ready to welcome more than 190 countries and millions of visitors to the making of a new world. Final preparations are underway for the opening ceremony on Thursday, while there is plenty happening...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Avoya Travel Welcomes Back Cruising With Successful Event

Avoya Travel is celebrating the return of cruising with its Back to Cruise Event. The virtual meeting took place September 22-23, 2021 and connected Avoya travel advisors and Avoya preferred suppliers, including 20 of Avoya’s preferred cruise partners, such as Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, AmaWaterways and more.
TravelPulse

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Hotels

WHY IT RATES: Preferred Hotels & Resorts is giving guests even more options for an incredible stay in destinations around the globe. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Preferred Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to announce the 19 new members that joined its global portfolio from June 1 through August...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The World's Best Airports for a Long Layover

A long layover is often dreaded but sometimes it can become the highlight of your trip depending on the city, and more importantly, the airport you're waiting in. Award-winning all-inclusive resort chain Club Med recently analyzed the world's top airports across a number of categories, including size and distance from the closest city; the amount of shops and restaurants; customer satisfaction with lounges and Wi-Fi; the number of local hotels and staff friendliness to reveal the 10 best airports for travelers with plenty of time to kill ahead of their next flight.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

TravelPulse on Scene: Karisma's GIVC Awards

From September 27-30, TravelPulse is covering the Karisma Hotels GIVC2021 Awards which are being held for the very first time at the Nickelodeon Hotel Riviera Maya, the first property of its kind in America. Don't miss our daily live coverage on social media and here. Monday night's welcome evening aimed...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

The Cheapest Cities in the US for 5-Star Hotels

We all want to enjoy a nice, luxurious bed after a day of exploring a new destination, but many 5-star hotel rates are just too expensive. LuxuryHotel.com analyzed cities around the country to find the top ten cheapest destinations for luxury travel, where 5-star hotels can be had for a fraction of the nation's average. Curious to see which cities made the list?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy