RaeLynn Debuts “Get That All The Time,” A New Superstar-Written Mitchell Tenpenny Duet

Florida Georgia Line’s 2021-released collaboration with Chase Rice for “Drinkin’ Beer, Talkin’ God, Amen” is, in fact, not the first time that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley gained chart-topping renown for drinking beer and talking about their love of religion. For roughly one-third of 2016 (between May 21 through September 17), the tandem’s ballad “H.O.L.Y.” was on top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. The single took just three weeks to hit the pinnacle of country music’s countdown and was the lead single from the duo’s third studio album, Dig Your Roots. As far as what it takes for a single to have such incredible staying power, it’s in discovering that magic on multiple occasions — and how well they have improved it — which makes Hubbard and Kelley’s pairing inarguably legendary.

