RaeLynn Debuts “Get That All The Time,” A New Superstar-Written Mitchell Tenpenny Duet

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaeLynn’s not just in the midst of nurturing her newborn daughter. Instead, she’s also just released Mitchell Tenpenny duet “Get That All The Time,” her latest single from her forthcoming album Baytown, out on September 24. The sassy, upbeat track features the two artists trading compliments in a coy yet charming manner.

Related
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
The Bobby Bones Show

Carly Pearce Is Debuting Her New Duet With Ashley McBryde

It’s a big week for Carly Pearce. The recent Grand Ole Opry inductee is gearing up to release “29: Written in Stone,” on Friday (September 17). The upcoming collection is: “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone,” Pearce shared. “I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday ❤️” But before that, the “Next Girl” artist is teasing her new music on her social media channels — and debuting one of the new tracks at midnight.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Alum RaeLynn Welcomes First Child Along with New Music

The Voice alum, Racheal Lynn Woodward, or RaeLynn welcomed her first child with husband Josh Davis on September 8. She took to Instagram to reveal a number of adorable family photos in celebration of the new arrival. The singer first announced her pregnancy while celebrating her 27th birthday on May 4. Today, she enjoys her new bundle of joy while also dropping some new music.
CELEBRITIES
thecountrynote.com

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny Collaboration – “At The End Of A Bar” – Scores 2nd Most Added Single Honors at Country Radio

“Famous Friends” earns three CMA Awards nominations. as track spends 14 weeks inside the top 5 at Billboard. Nashville, TN — RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny score the 2nd most added single at country radio this week as “At The End Of A Bar” tallies a total 44 stations on board at impact. “At The End Of A Bar,” the “booming duet” (Tennessean) from Chris’s new album, Famous Friends, is the follow-up to the chart-topping title track, which has accumulated an impressive 14 weeks in the Top 5 on Billboard’s country radio chart. Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” – the 12th No. 1 single for Chris and 6th for Kane – also just added to its extraordinary list of accomplishments, earning three Country Music Association nominations for the artists and song – Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Watch “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Brittany Kennell’s “Most Wanted” Provides Peace For The Lonely-Hearted

“Love is a tough game. It can leave us feeling lonely and make us do crazy things,” says Brittany Kennell about her latest single, “Most Wanted.” Insofar as the video for the track, it was shot on a family farm in Bromont, Quebec, Canada, wherein the grandparents who owned the farm even brought the Canadian country vocalist fresh banana bread during the shoot.
MUSIC
CMT

Jimmie Allen Makes An Impressive Dancing With The Stars Debut

Dance pro and Dancing With The Stars Season 24 champion Emma Slater partnered with Jimmie Allen as the country star debuted on Monday evening, September 20’s premiere episode of the 30th season of the celebrity dance contest program. The “Best Shot” vocalist admitted to being both “competitive as hell” and “nervous to death” before appearing on global television, sharing, “I dance on stage, but this is a whole different type of dancing. However, Slater added, “[Allen] has no ego. He’s just there to work hard.”
TV SHOWS
Revolver

Chelsea Wolfe Debuts New Song, Joni Mitchell Cover, Tour Doc

Chelsea Wolfe's last album, 2019's Birth of Violence, saw her delving deep into her folk roots with captivating, mostly acoustic cuts like "The Mother Road" and "Deranged for Rock & Roll." Today (September 21st), the singer-songwriter unveiled two unreleased tracks from the sessions for the LP: a stunning cover of Joni Mitchell's classic single "Woodstock" and the never-before-heard original "Green Altar." She's also offered up a fully authorized documentary (by photographer-director Bobby Cochran) of her 2019 Birth of Violence Tour, which was unfortunately cut short due to the pandemic. You can watch the film above and stream the songs below via Bandcamp.
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Interview: RaeLynn Is Following Her Heart on New ‘Baytown’ Album

For someone who was, at the time of our interview, due to have her first baby in two weeks — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and while promoting an album, no less — RaeLynn seemed incredibly calm. She was all smiles, in an oversized denim shirt and understated glam, when she sat down over Zoom to discuss her new record, Baytown, out Friday (Sept. 24) on Round Here Records.
MUSIC
CMT

Mickey Guyton To Be Honored As Breakout Artist of the Year At 2021’s CMT Artists Of The Year

Country superstar Mickey Guyton will be honored as the 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year at October 13’s CMT Artists of the Year event. The proceedings will air LIVE from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 9p/8c on CMT. This marks only the fourth time in event history this honor will be bestowed, with the GRAMMY-nominated Guyton joining the ranks of previous honorees Chris Stapleton (2015), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), and Ashley McBryde (2019).
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

RaeLynn Drops New Merch For New 'Baytown' Album

"Celebrate #BAYTOWN and get some brand new merch from my website!," the "Only In A Small Town" singer wrote on Instagram. Some of the items include vintage-colored t-shirts, tie-dye sweatshirts just in time for the fall season, a trucker hat with "Rowdy," one of the song's track titles, on it, and adorable baby onesies that say "Daddy's Neon Cowgirl."
MUSIC
CMT

Pryor & Lee’s “Right Now” Is A Good Time With “Good Friends, A Big Fire, And A Bigger Field”

From The Voice roommates to country stages nationwide, Pryor & Lee — the pairing of Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee — continue their surge to acclaim with their latest video for “Right Now.” “The video brings to life the party happening ’Right Now,’ wherever you are! It brings to life the happiness and good times people can have together listing to great country music,” state the tandem to CMT.
MUSIC
CMT

Maren Morris Ends “‘GIRL’ Chapter,” Promises New Music Soon

Fans of Maren Morris should be excited, given some recent news from her social media feed. It appears that she’s preparing to release a new full-length project — the follow-up to GIRL, her gold-selling, CMA Album of the Year, 2019 album featuring Billboard chart-topping mega-hit “The Bones” — possibly even relatively soon.
MUSIC
#Sassy
Rolling Stone

Sam Smith on Their Favorite Songs of All Time: Celine Dion, Joni Mitchell, and More

Sam Smith remembers how Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” got them through a tough time. “I went through a breakup, and I actually went into a forest and listened to this in my earphones and screamed at the top of my lungs,” the singer-songwriter tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a massive drama queen. This song matches my drama.” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” landed on Smith’s ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time rankings. Smith was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to participate in the new list. Here are...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

CMT Rewind: Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” Spends 18 Consecutive Weeks On Top Of The Country Charts

Florida Georgia Line’s 2021-released collaboration with Chase Rice for “Drinkin’ Beer, Talkin’ God, Amen” is, in fact, not the first time that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley gained chart-topping renown for drinking beer and talking about their love of religion. For roughly one-third of 2016 (between May 21 through September 17), the tandem’s ballad “H.O.L.Y.” was on top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts. The single took just three weeks to hit the pinnacle of country music’s countdown and was the lead single from the duo’s third studio album, Dig Your Roots. As far as what it takes for a single to have such incredible staying power, it’s in discovering that magic on multiple occasions — and how well they have improved it — which makes Hubbard and Kelley’s pairing inarguably legendary.
MUSIC
wkml.com

Kane Brown’s Baby Nursery Is Perfect For Kingsley

Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn gave Instagramers a look at their almost two-year-old daughter Kingsley’s nursery over the weekend. Katelyn said in the video, “What’s up guys, I wanted to invite you into our home. So many of you have asked to see a tour of Kinglsey’s nursery, so today I am going to show you.”
RELATIONSHIPS
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Teen country artist Carson Peters is latest 4-chair turn, but which team does he pick? [WATCH]

Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...
TV & VIDEOS

