The 7 Best Soaker Hoses of 2021

Whether you’re in the market for an architect, interior designer, general contractor, or cabinetmaker, you’ll have the chance to see the work of some of the country’s most talented artisans during this year’s Parade of Homes, scheduled for September 23rd through the 26th. Hi, I’m Rebekah Delamare with the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado. After taking a pandemic-induced break last year, the Parade of Homes returns, with a total of 10 homes and commercial spaces. More intimate than past parades, this year’s tour will allow you to thoroughly enjoy each site without feeling rushed. And for the first time in its 17 year history, the Parade will feature a range of housing options, from the new Sparrow Apartment Building to million-dollar-plus executive homes.
