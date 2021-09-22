CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 7 Best Soaker Hoses of 2021

By Stacy Tornio
Tree Hugger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Why water your garden more than you need? Not only do many areas of the country have water restrictions, but...

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Wildlife Garden Additions That Really Work

When people think about creating a wildlife garden, their minds may jump to features like nesting boxes, bird feeders, and bug hotels. These can sometimes be good additions to attract more wildlife to a space. But the wildlife garden additions that really work are always those that build natural capital and increase the natural biodiversity of a site.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

How to Preserve Leaves: 5 Easy DIY Methods

If only you could harness the colorful fall foliage to look at year-round. Oh but you can! With proper preservation techniques, you can save every red, orange, gold, and even green leaf you want. If you're familiar with the different ways to preserve flowers, you'll find the processes for these...
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Sustaining’ Tree Inspires Biodegradable Jackets

Merging trend-forward design and innovative technologies, each jacket plants 10 trees and is made from 99 percent recycled materials. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Tom's Guide

How to clean an air fryer and get rid of baked-on grease

Air fryers are a brilliant investment if you love fresh and crispy food, but want to keep things healthy(ish). These popular appliances can fry all sorts of dishes quickly, with just a fraction of the oil you would use otherwise. With regular use, air fryers will gradually get caked with...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Hoses#Water Conservation#Garden Hose
SPY

The Best Under-Sink Water Filters for Clean Water from the Tap

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cold glass of water after a long day or a tough workout. But if the water coming out of your tap tastes a little less than fresh, you may want to invest in a water filter. There are a few different options out there, including filtering pitchers that you keep in your fridge, as well as larger countertop dispensers from brands like Brita and Pur. But keeping those filled can be a little tedious, especially if you drink a lot of water in a day. That’s why one of the best options is an...
durangodowntown.com

Parade of Homes: Best of the Best

Whether you’re in the market for an architect, interior designer, general contractor, or cabinetmaker, you’ll have the chance to see the work of some of the country’s most talented artisans during this year’s Parade of Homes, scheduled for September 23rd through the 26th. Hi, I’m Rebekah Delamare with the Home Builders Association of Southwest Colorado. After taking a pandemic-induced break last year, the Parade of Homes returns, with a total of 10 homes and commercial spaces. More intimate than past parades, this year’s tour will allow you to thoroughly enjoy each site without feeling rushed. And for the first time in its 17 year history, the Parade will feature a range of housing options, from the new Sparrow Apartment Building to million-dollar-plus executive homes.
ECONOMY
smartertravel.com

6 Must-Have Filtered Water Bottles for Travel

With what they’re charging for bottled water at the airport these days, nobody should be traveling without their own water bottle. However, it’s fair to be a bit wary of drinking from the tap, especially when you’re traveling to a place that doesn’t have a great reputation for clean water. This is why filtered water bottles make the most sense for travelers.
TRAVEL
sportswar.com

…the best

The first apple raspberry pie of the season is cooling. Yum. Can't wait. -- Late 80s Hokie 09/20/2021 5:01PM. That is another favorite pie of mine. I had my first piece of the apple -- Late 80s Hokie 09/21/2021 07:10AM. Don't know....Noosa strawberry rhubarb yogurt is pretty good. ** --...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Tree Hugger

Lettuce Grow Farmstand Review: An Easy-to-Use Hydroponic Garden

Growing your own fruits and vegetables can be a wonderful way to reduce your environmental footprint, and hydroponics offer even more space and water efficiency. In the past few years, a number of new high-tech garden systems have entered the mass market, promising home gardeners the benefits of hydroponics, without the engineering skills needed to set a DIY system.
GARDENING
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
104.5 KDAT

This Toy From The Mid 2000’s Is Now Worth Thousands

Heroscape was a turn-based miniature wargaming system that was a product of Hasbro, Inc. and was unfortunately discontinued in November 2010. I grew up with this toy, and while they were a bit pricy brand new, that is nothing compared to how much they are worth now!. If you look...
SHOPPING
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy