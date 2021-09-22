CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The UK energy crisis shows why it is time to look beyond fossil fuels

New Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANY critiques of the UK’s unfolding gas supply crisis have focused on the peculiarities of how its energy market is regulated. But that is to ignore the global scope of this crisis. In Europe, for example, gas prices are up 170 per cent since this January. The UK is particularly...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
am-online.com

UK ‘fuel crisis’ delivers EV search spikes for Auto Trader and Carwow

The UK’s weekend fuel frenzy sparked a 61% rise in car buying interest in electric vehicles (EV) on Auto Trader and a 59% spike on carwow. The automotive marketing portals saw the impact of the ‘fuel crisis’ – which many have blamed on media reports and scaremongering on social media – as petrol forecourts became crowded in a rush for petrol and diesel, with many left empty for the Monday morning commute.
ECONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Electric Car Interest Sky Rockets in the UK During Fuel Supply Crisis

As gas stations throughout the UK ran out of fuel on Friday, Martin Miller's electric vehicle dealership in Guildford, Surrey, saw a surge in sales. Interest in his firm, EV Experts, does not appear to be waning after what turned out to be their busiest day ever. This week is jam-packed with test drives, and the company is running low on supplies.
CARS
AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Calls To Prioritise Key Workers In UK Fuel Crisis

Desperate British motorists were on Tuesday warned not to fill up plastic water bottles with fuel, as the government faced pressure to give key workers priority at the pumps, after panic-buying left forecourt stocks empty across the country. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said drivers seen using old bottles with petrol...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Europe#Uk#Gas Prices#Energy Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNN

The latest on the UK's fuel crisis

The army is on standby to deliver fuel as service stations run dry. The UK military is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of tanker drivers forced some to close last week, triggering a spate of panic buying by British motorists. With thousands of service...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

UK must reduce dependence on fossil fuels to avoid future energy crises

The UK is over-reliant on natural gas and will face energy shocks in the future if it does not diversify its energy supply and storage. Natural gas accounted for just over 40 percent of the country’s electricity generation in the past year and 86 percent of homes use it for heating. While the UK’s coal phase-out has so far been successful, the current reliance on gas has left homes and businesses exposed to price rises. The current rise in gas prices – over 400% year-on-year – has sent shockwaves through the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
errorsofenchantment.com

Europe concerned over energy crisis abroad, Haaland pursues limits on fossil fuel extraction

Numerous articles in major publications like Bloomberg are contemplating a serious energy crisis in Europe. Here is one of many choice quotes:. Nations are more reliant than ever on natural gas to heat homes and power industries amid efforts to quit coal and increase the use of cleaner energy sources. But there isn’t enough gas to fuel the post-pandemic recovery and refill depleted stocks before the cold months. Countries are trying to outbid one another for supplies as exporters such as Russia move to keep more natural gas home. The crunch will get a lot worse when temperatures drop.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shop price decline slows as rising costs filter through to consumers

The decline in shop prices slowed in September in “clear signs” that rising commodity and transport costs, labour shortages and Brexit red tape are filtering through to consumers, figures suggest.Shop prices decreased by 0.5% year-on-year from 0.8% in August, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ index.It is a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Food prices rose year-on-year for the first time in six months, up 0.1% in September, while some non-food products such as DIY and gardening saw the highest rate...
BUSINESS
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
WORLD
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK fuel companies predict end to crisis within days

Panic-buying motorists run pumps dry across the UK, but leading suppliers anticipate quick return to normality. The UK's leading fuel suppliers have issued a joint statement regarding the current inavailability of petrol and diesel across the country, forecasting an imminent end to the crisis. BP, Shell, Esso Petroleum/ExxonMobil, Wincanton and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wri.org

How the US Can Address Legacy Fossil Fuel Sites for a Clean Energy Future

With the United States setting a record for clean energy development in 2020 and the Biden administration charting an ambitious path to 100% clean electricity, the transition toward a clean energy future is well underway. However, this transition also demands the nation tackles its energy system’s legacy and the negative impacts of fossil fuel infrastructure, including orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells and coal mines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

How and when will UK’s fuel crisis end?

A cabinet minister has played down reports that the government had been planning to draft in the army to alleviate Britain's worsening fuel supply crisis. Prime minister Boris Johnson is holding an emergency meeting of ministers on Monday to reportedly discuss putting soldiers on notice to drive tankers to petrol stations to replenish supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Power crisis deepens in Asia and Europe: What it means to shipping

There’s panic-buying of gasoline in the U.K. Natural gas prices in Europe and Asia are skyrocketing. Protests are breaking out across Europe due to spiking electricity bills. India and China are short of coal for utilities. Power is being rationed to factories in multiple Chinese provinces — and winter is coming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy