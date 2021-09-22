CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Country Pond in Kingston/Newton, NH

nh.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Country Pond. Observations have been reported sporadically throughout the summer. Advisories and alerts have been shared each month. Samples were again collected on 9/21/21 and cyanobacteria (Microcystis and Woronichinia) were observed in concentrations ranging from 50,000 to 8,000,000 cells/ml. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.

www.des.nh.gov

