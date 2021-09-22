State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Country Pond in Kingston/Newton, NH
A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Country Pond. Observations have been reported sporadically throughout the summer. Advisories and alerts have been shared each month. Samples were again collected on 9/21/21 and cyanobacteria (Microcystis and Woronichinia) were observed in concentrations ranging from 50,000 to 8,000,000 cells/ml. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.www.des.nh.gov
