Dalton, NH

VENUE CHANGE: Public information session on the proposed Granite State Landfill project in Dalton, NH set for Sept. 29, will be online only

nh.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) announced today that a public information session scheduled to provide information about the NHDES permits required for the proposed Granite State Landfill project in Dalton, NH will be held online only rather than as a hybrid meeting that included an in-person option. NHDES made the decision to switch to an online meeting, in consultation with the host location, due to unforeseen difficulties with the venue, to eliminate COVID-19 exposure risk, and to allow more time for questions and answers. The agenda for the meeting remains the same, including a brief description of the project and the permitting process for each permit required under NHDES jurisdiction, including water resources, solid waste and air permits; the regulations and state law that guide that process; and a question and answer session regarding the permitting process.

www.des.nh.gov

