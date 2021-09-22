CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandown, NH

State Issues Cyanobacteria Bloom Advisory for Phillips Pond in Sandown, NH

nh.gov
 6 days ago

A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Phillips Pond. Surface accumulations have been periodically observed for several days. Samples were collected on 9/21/21 and cyanobacteria (Microcystis, Woronichinia and Dolichospermum) were observed in concentrations up to 340,000 cells/ml. Thicker surface bloom accumulations were out of reach for sampling and cell counts are likely much higher in isolated areas and at certain times of the day. Advisories are issued when cyanobacterial cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/ml. As a result, NHDES has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short term exposure.

www.des.nh.gov

