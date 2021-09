LEOMINSTER — After cancelling last year’s Johnny Appleseed Arts and Crafts Festival, the fun begins today at 9 a.m. in the downtown area, and continues until 5:30 p.m. Festival organizer Richard Marchand, said they have made every effort to make this year’s festival “as safe as we can.” The event is being held not only downtown but down Main Street, making it more spread out, and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout. Masks are encouraged and will be available to those who need them.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO