NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nestlé issued a recall for a DiGiorno frozen pizza that was mislabeled and may contain soy. The recall applies to the company’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. (Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture) According to the release, the pepperoni carton may actually contain “three meat pizza,” which has textured soy protein. Soy is a known allergen and is not listed on the label. The affected products have a lot code 1181510721 and “best buy” date of MAR2022. There have been no reports of adverse reactions. Click here for more details from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO