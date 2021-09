For years now, it’s been a running joke that the Packers never draft a wide receiver in the first round, that they won’t draft a first round weapon for Aaron Rodgers. With the story that dropped on draft day centered around the teams star quarterback, there was cause for speculation that this year could have been the year that narrative would change. Despite all the talk, the Packers surprised no one when they targeted their biggest need by drafting a cornerback with the 29th pick in the 2021 draft. Almost five months after the pick was made, and after only two games into the regular season, it's been proven to have been the right choice.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO