Miami football: Reported potential candidates if Hurricanes make move on Manny Diaz, including Mario Cristobal

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Hurricanes have struggled early in the 2021 college football season, and third-year head coach Manny Diaz is reportedly on shaky ground. In fact, according to a report published by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that cites unnamed trustees, there are potential candidates in mind if the 'Canes move on from Diaz. However, money could be an issue for the Miami program. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal would be the top target among others who could be available, but the 'Canes could have an issue with Cristobal's buyout.

On3.com

USC Football: Mario Cristobal buyout clause could limit interest

Following the news that USC fired Clay Helton on Monday afternoon, the college football world exploded with a list of potential replacements. One name featured on many of those lists is Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, who recently knocked off a Top-5 Ohio State team on the road. Despite the potential rumors, USA Today’s Dan Wolken believes there are too many obstacles in the way of that hire.
The Spun

Manny Diaz Reveals Honest Message To Miami Recruits

With today’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, Miami fell to 1-2 on the season. It’s not the start head coach Manny Diaz was hoping for. The Hurricanes began the season ranked 14th in the AP poll. They were blown out by Alabama in the opener, but that’s nothing to really be ashamed about.
247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said in his Stony Brook week press conference

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal spoke for 20 minutes with reporters on Monday afternoon, as the Ducks begin preparation for Stony Brook. The full transcript is below. “First off, thank you for being here today. I want to start off by thanking all of the fans who were there in-person in Columbus this past weekend, because they were incredible. Tremendous boost. We felt their energy. We thanked them for being out there. Their belief and their support, and also the entire country we felt it. Everyone back here in Eugene and in the state of Oregon. We even got all sorts of messages from places like New York City; just really supporting the Ducks. Really thankful for that.
247Sports

WATCH: Mario Cristobal explains how Oregon beat Ohio State

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal discusses how the Ducks massive 35-28 win over Ohio State and how the Ducks were able to pull it off. plus injury news on various players. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail...
247Sports

Everything Manny Diaz said on Monday ahead of Michigan State

No. 24 Miami (1-1) is going to need to find their footing with another Power 5 opponent in Michigan State (2-0) coming up on Saturday at noon. The Hurricanes beat Appalachain State 25-23 on Saturday night, but not many are feeling good about the way the team looked against the Group of 5 opponent, regardless of their history of being a tough out for bigger programs on any given Saturday.
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Mario Cristobal and Miami, Stanford and the Orgerons

The most amazing thing about Mario Cristobal’s head-coaching career is not that he has taken the SEC model of physical, disciplined football and transferred it to Oregon. It’s that he didn’t get the chance to do it at Miami, where he was an offensive lineman on two national championship teams, finishing his career in 1992 with a record of 44-4. I don’t mean this as a shot at Manny Diaz, whom Miami hired three years ago, or for that matter Mark Richt, who coached the Hurricanes from 2016-18. But the Hurricanes that got waxed by Alabama and had to fight to beat a good Appalachian State team? They’d lose to the Ducks, too.
fishduck.com

Is Mario Cristobal the Next Dabo Swinney?

After the Ducks’ impressive victory over Ohio State, I couldn’t help but to go a little tongue-in-cheek by lampooning my article from last week titled “Is Mario Cristobal the Next Les Miles?“. The Ducks finally put together the type of performance those critical of Mario Cristobal (including yours truly) knew...
247Sports

VIDEO: Manny Diaz press conference previewing Michigan State game

Watch head coach Manny Diaz discuss the upcoming game against Michigan State during his weekly press conference on Monday. No. 24 Miami (1-1) hosts Michigan State (2-0) on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ABC). Practice resumes on Tuesday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by...
USA Today

James Franklin, Mario Cristobal mentioned as possible replacements for Clay Helton

It only took two games, but USC Director of Athletics Mike Bohn saw enough in Saturday night’s loss to Stanford to make a big move. On Monday Bohn did just that. The University announced the firing of head coach Clay Helton in the afternoon, sending the program into a new era. With associate head coach Donte Williams taking over for this season, the search for a new head coach is officially on.
