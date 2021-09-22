Miami football: Reported potential candidates if Hurricanes make move on Manny Diaz, including Mario Cristobal
The Miami Hurricanes have struggled early in the 2021 college football season, and third-year head coach Manny Diaz is reportedly on shaky ground. In fact, according to a report published by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that cites unnamed trustees, there are potential candidates in mind if the 'Canes move on from Diaz. However, money could be an issue for the Miami program. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal would be the top target among others who could be available, but the 'Canes could have an issue with Cristobal's buyout.247sports.com
Comments / 0