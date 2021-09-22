James Franklin is indirectly mentioning USC rumors; what's his endgame?
Coaching carousel season is already here for USC fans. That’s what happens when a head coach gets fired two weeks into the college football campaign. USC head coaching targets will be closely scrutinized, and they’re aware of the newfound attention they are receiving. Enter James Franklin of Penn State, who made an indirect comment that acknowledged the USC rumors without actually mentioning the University of Southern California.trojanswire.usatoday.com
