James Franklin is indirectly mentioning USC rumors; what's his endgame?

By Matt Zemek
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoaching carousel season is already here for USC fans. That’s what happens when a head coach gets fired two weeks into the college football campaign. USC head coaching targets will be closely scrutinized, and they’re aware of the newfound attention they are receiving. Enter James Franklin of Penn State, who made an indirect comment that acknowledged the USC rumors without actually mentioning the University of Southern California.

Bleacher Report

Penn State's James Franklin on USC HC Opening: 'Energy and Focus' Is on Auburn Game

Penn State head football coach James Franklin did not confirm any potential interest in the head coaching vacancy at USC on Tuesday. According to Audrey Snyder of The Athletic, Franklin said he plans to speak with the Penn State leadership council about rumors and speculation linking him to the USC job. Snyder also said Franklin's "energy and focus" are on Saturday's game against No. 22 Auburn.
PennLive.com

Is USC interested in James Franklin? Penn State’s diverse offense to be tested by Auburn, Blue-White Breakdown podcast

James Franklin is in his eighth season as Penn State’s coach. He has only had one losing season during his time in State College. Many major programs would covet Franklin’s services. And what do you know, there is now a head coaching opening at USC. In this edition of the Blue-White Breakdown podcast, PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Franklin and any potential USC interest.
PennLive.com

Auburn’s Bryan Harsin talks up Penn State playmakers, red-zone D; James Franklin answers the USC question, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s take on the Lions and James Franklin’s first response to speculation about the USC job. Harsin broke down his thoughts on Penn State into all three phases of the game, with high praise for the Lions’ wideouts, Sean Clifford and the teams red-zone defense, as Tom Green from AL.com recaps. Harsin added that he’s expecting new defensive looks from PSU coordinator Brent Pry.
Clay Helton
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Adam Rittenberg
fastphillysports.com

PSU’S FRANKLIN, USC MUTUAL INTEREST: HE NON-DENIAL DENIES IT!

Penn State’s James Franklin’s success at Penn State after moving from Vanderbilt has landed him on the list for every big coaching job that pops up. Franklin turned around Vanderbilt, which had gone 4-20 in the prior two seasons, to three straight bowl seasons – including their first ranked finish since the 1940s.
PennLive.com

Top 2024 recruit to visit Penn State for Whiteout, James Franklin listed among USC candidates, plus two mailbag questions

STATE COLLEGE — Plenty of the nation’s top recruits are expected to descend upon Beaver Stadium for the Whiteout game between Penn State and Auburn this weekend. The top-25 tilt will air in prime time for a national audience, and with ESPN’s College GameDay scheduled to set up shop in town, Happy Valley will be the center of the college football universe for a day.
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC head coaching rumors: James Franklin asked again about Trojans job

When it comes to the USC head coaching rumors, one name continues to be brought up — Penn State coach James Franklin. It seems he’s connected to the Trojans’ job every year, and every year so far, he’s turned them down. This year, though, he hasn’t outright said “no” when asked about the opening.
chatsports.com

Giger: James Franklin to USC would make sense

ALTOONA, Pa. -- I'll cut to the chase here: I have long thought it would make sense for James Franklin to be the next coach at USC, once the school finally moved on from Clay Helton. Well, USC fired Helton this afternoon. So, let the rumor mill and speculation begin,...
