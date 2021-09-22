Warchant TV: Norvell seeking, rewarding greater competition at FSU practice
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell remains focused on improvement and increasing the competitive spirit at practice in the lead up to Louisville. Norvell complimented the play of freshman Omarion Cooper as an example of the increased contributions in practice while also discussing how youth has been on display during in game miscues but through repetition he hopes it'll be alleviated.floridastate.rivals.com
