Warchant TV: Norvell seeking, rewarding greater competition at FSU practice

Florida State is 0-3 to start the season after a Week One OT loss against Notre Dame, followed by two disastrous performances against Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Saturday’s 34-14 loss against Wake Forest was an overwhelming on both sides of the ball for FSU. The defense was unable to stop running back Christian Beal-Smith, who totaled 95 yards on 19 carries, while Deacons wideout A.T. Perry torched the secondary with seven catches and 155 yards. FSU’s offense was stunted by turnovers: McKenzie Milton threw two interceptions, and Jordan Travis surrendered a pick in one of the day’s six throws.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO