Warchant TV: Norvell seeking, rewarding greater competition at FSU practice

Scarlet Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU head football coach Mike Norvell remains focused on improvement and increasing the competitive spirit at practice in the lead up to Louisville. Norvell complimented the play of freshman Omarion Cooper as an example of the increased contributions in practice while also discussing how youth has been on display during in game miscues but through repetition he hopes it'll be alleviated.

floridastate.rivals.com

Related
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell speaks after Tuesday’s practice

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice to discuss entering ACC play and the first road game of the season in upcoming opponent Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 pm. “Wake Forest is a very talented team, they’ve played well the first two weeks of the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FSU football: How Mike Norvell can overcome Jacksonville St. disaster

FSU football suffered the worst loss in program history Saturday night against Jacksonville State. The fans are irate, and deservedly so, but much of the anger is in the wrong place. I saw some people ignorantly trying to use the loss to defend Willie Taggart or wishing to bring Jimbo Fisher back, who scored all of 10 points against Colorado Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mike Norvell
Scarlet Nation

Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU QB, RB rotation and JSU aftermath as Wake looms

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell began his weekly press conference by pointing out the issues that resulted in Saturday's stunning result vs. FCS opponent Jacksonville State, namely a lack of offensive flow, penalties and late breakdowns. *** More updates from Monday's press conference ***. He also discusses the attitude...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FSU football: Fans have no faith in Mike Norvell after Wake Forest loss

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell did a great job of winning the offseason, but that has come to an abrupt halt since the Noles began the season three weeks ago. The Noles have looked inept on offense aside from a second-half surge against Notre Dame. In retrospect, that surge may have had more to do with Notre Dame backing off with an 18-point lead and FSU capturing some momentum on an emotional night honoring Bobby Bowden.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

FSU’s loss to Wake Forest adds to uncertainty surrounding Mike Norvell

Florida State is 0-3 to start the season after a Week One OT loss against Notre Dame, followed by two disastrous performances against Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Saturday’s 34-14 loss against Wake Forest was an overwhelming on both sides of the ball for FSU. The defense was unable to stop running back Christian Beal-Smith, who totaled 95 yards on 19 carries, while Deacons wideout A.T. Perry torched the secondary with seven catches and 155 yards. FSU’s offense was stunted by turnovers: McKenzie Milton threw two interceptions, and Jordan Travis surrendered a pick in one of the day’s six throws.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Norvell on Purdy's growth, officials at practice, and more

Florida State coach Mike Norvell met with media members following Tuesday's practice. The coach described the practice as "some good, some bad." During his post-practice interview, Norvell took questions on the growth of QB Chubba Purdy, the different offensive line combinations FSU has had to go to this season, the benefit of having officials back at practice, and more. You can view the entire interview below:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Mike Norvell on Wednesday: OL depth and versatility being tested, GPS feedback on Tuesday’s practice, and more

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks on Wednesday. He spoke about the health of the offensive line, having to rely on some new faces at times in practice like offensive tackle Lloyd Willis, and a player like Darius Washington being forced into multiple spots. He spoke about what feedback on load management told him about Tuesday’s practice. He discussed those subjects and more. The full video interview is below:
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Norvell discusses FSU's disastrous 0-3 start to 2021 season

For Florida State coach Mike Novell, these are not good times. The Seminoles are 0-3 for the first time since 1976, and Norvell is just 3-9 in his second season in Tallahassee, including an embarrassing home loss 2 weeks ago to Jacksonville State. The results have FSU fans everywhere calling...
FLORIDA STATE
Scarlet Nation

ESPN’s McElroy sees a turnaround coming for Norvell, FSU Football

Greg McElroy knows what a championship football team looks like. The current ESPN/ABC announcer was the starting quarterback for Alabama in 2009 when the Crimson Tide won their first national title under Nick Saban. He was also there in 2007, as a freshman, when the Crimson Tide lost to Xavier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

FSU A.D. Coburn to Trustees: 'We have the right guy' in Mike Norvell

Florida State athletics director David Coburn gave updates on a wide variety of topics to the university's Board of Trustees on Friday. He spoke about the Seminoles' No. 1-ranked soccer team and other teams on campus, discussed proposed changes at the NCAA level, mentioned the latest on expansion of the College Football Playoff and more.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

What Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss to Louisville

Florida State coach Mike Norvell met with media members following his team's 31-23 loss to Louisville on Saturday. Below are the questions and answers from Norvell's press conference. On defense’s start. “It was really disappointing. First touchdown is...blown coverage, not much reason for it all. Supposed to have a deep...

