Houlton area From our Files – Week of September 22, 2021
Seventy-fourth year at Ricker — The Ricker Classical Institute began last week its 74th year as one of the most successful schools in the state of Maine. Exhibition at Woodstock a success — The Annual Woodstock Provincial Exhibition held at the town just across from the border from us last week was one of the best that the town has had in its history. The park was crowded for the entire week with an excellent midway and horse races.thecounty.me
