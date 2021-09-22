CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn State community encouraged to remain aware to help support public safety 

By Image IMAGE: WPSU/Penn State
The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As Sept. 25 is national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day and September is National Preparedness Month, Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) is reminding students, employees and visitors to review the “If you See Something, Say Something” campaign for reporting suspicious activity, sign up for PSUAlert text messages, and familiarize themselves with the University’s official Active Attacker Response Program.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Berks Police offer free child safety seat inspections to community

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks police officers will offer free child safety seat inspections to the local community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Implement Building by the Peiffer House (corner of Broadcasting and Tulpehocken Roads) at Penn State Berks. There will be directional signs. Penn State police are nationally certified as child passenger safety technicians to conduct child safety seat inspections and assist with installations, having completed the rigorous national training certified by Safe Kids Worldwide with curriculum by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Community celebrates building renovation at Penn State Greater Allegheny

McKEESPORT, Pa. -- Penn State President Eric J. Barron and Penn State Greater Allegheny Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer Jacqueline Edmondson were joined by University, local, county and state leaders for the Ostermayer Laboratory ribbon cutting on Sept. 9 on the Greater Allegheny campus. The dignitaries and invited guests celebrated...
MCKEESPORT, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State reminds community that hazing is illegal and has serious consequences

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With Sept. 20-24 marking National Hazing Prevention Week, Penn State is reminding all students of their obligation to protect the safety and welfare of their peers by eliminating hazing. Hazing, or attempting to encourage group loyalty by demeaning, injuring or endangering members of a team or...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn, PA
City
University Park, PA
City
Houston, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State University Police to conduct 2nd campus safety survey

Penn State University Police and Public Safety will put in place its second survey to gauge the overall opinion of its policing and other public services. The survey, administered university-wide by the Penn State Office of Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research, will be confidential, just as the first survey in 2019 was, according to a release.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
drexel.edu

Public Safety & U — September

Drexel University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) extends a warm welcome to all new and returning Dragons as we begin the 2021–2022 Academic Year! In last month’s newsletter, we provided a safety checklist of actions to take in preparation for the fall. Now that most of you are back on campus, we are presenting you with seven more practical steps you can take to protect yourself and your belongings, and to help cultivate a safe and healthy University community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Daily Collegian

Program to enhance inclusion and belonging for Penn State STEM professionals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An innovative program to help increase inclusion among underrepresented groups within STEM professions recently received a grant from Penn State’s Office of Educational Equity. The program, known as the Research Professionals Network, or ResearchPros, seeks to bridge communications and strengthen connections between IT and research staff through a community of practice model.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Upps#University#Penn State#Psualerts
Digital Collegian

Engagement Scholarship Consortium selects Penn State for its 2021 community engagement award

The Engagement Scholarship Consortium announced Monday it has chosen to give Penn State the 2021 Ryan, Moser, Reilly Excellence in Community Engagement Institutional Leadership Award. The award highlights Penn State’s promotion of “community-engaged scholarship,” according to a release. “Its leadership continues to elevate the field and set an example to...
POLITICS
Digital Collegian

Alpha Kappa Psi's blood drive remembers Penn State student Neil Patel, encourages donations

Alpha Kappa Psi hosted a blood drive Tuesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall in memory of Neil Patel, a Penn State student who died from coronavirus complications. After contracting the virus in early April, Patel, 20, was hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he remained in critical condition, underwent surgeries and procedures, and had his right arm amputated.
CHARITIES
The Daily Collegian

Penn Staters raise $214,000 to support students during One Big Week

In a seven-day fundraising race across Big Ten institutions, Penn Staters from around the world led the way by making more than 2,900 gifts and raising $214,000 to support student emergency funds during One Big Week. “The generosity of this community is inspiring,” said Jenny Daigle Benoit, executive director of...
CHARITIES
The Daily Collegian

Two new faculty members hired at Penn State Wilkes-Barre

DALLAS, Pa. — Deyu Pan and Rebecca Sarver have joined the faculty at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Chancellor Dale Jones announced. Pan has been named assistant professor in rehabilitation and human services (RHS), and Sarver has been hired as assistant teaching professor in criminal justice and criminal justice program coordinator. “We...
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona students awarded Student Engagement Network grants

ALTOONA, Pa. — Two Penn State Altoona environmental studies students, Ian Fisher and Noah Wheland, have been awarded Student Engagement Network (SEN) grants for their research projects under the supervision of Carolyn Mahan, professor of biology and environmental studies. Fisher's grant will support his research into the effects of electric...
ALTOONA, PA
visitsaintpaul.com

Spotlight Series: Policing and Public/Community Safety

Featuring: Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General; Georgia Fort, independent journalist; Booker Hodges, Assistant Commissioner - Department of Public Safety. Moderated by Kevin Lindsey, Minnesota Humanities Center. Location: Northrop’s Best Buy Theater or online via Zoom. Time: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM. 84 Church St SE , Minneapolis, Minnesota. In-person and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Daily Collegian

Penn State experts to answer COVID-19 questions live Sept. 30 on WPSU

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State experts will answer community members’ questions about COVID-19 live during the fall premiere of WPSU’s “Conversation’s Live” on Thursday, Sept. 30. Karen Bierman, an Evan Pugh University Professor of Psychology and Human Development and Family Studies and director of the Child Study Center; Matt...
PENN, PA
The Daily Collegian

Sowerby to retire after 35 years of service with Penn State police

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — After 35 years of service to Penn State, University Police Deputy Chief Tom Sowerby will retire Sept. 30. His retirement is the culmination of a long career with University Police and Public Safety (UPPS), which includes serving as deputy chief and commander of the University Park police station and most recently leading the department's University-wide Criminal Investigations Unit that serves 22 Penn State campuses.
UNIVERSITY, FL
The Daily Collegian

College of Ag Sciences senior finds path in environmental academics and action

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As a high school senior heading to Penn State, Elka Hoelsken wanted to pursue a degree in the University's Environmental Resource Management (ERM) program, which promised to feature hands-on learning and a comprehensive look at the environment. She never thought, however, that she would be graduating...
UNIVERSITY, FL
wosu.org

Ohio State Announces $20 Million Towards Public Safety In Campus Area

Ohio State University announced Friday it's investing an additional $20 million towards safety and security in the campus area. The university will invest $2 million into public safety on- and off-campus every year for the next decade. University president Kristina Johnson said the funds will go towards services like expanding off-campus private security and additional campus service officers, mobile lighting and mobile camera systems.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy