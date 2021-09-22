Penn State community encouraged to remain aware to help support public safety
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As Sept. 25 is national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day and September is National Preparedness Month, Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) is reminding students, employees and visitors to review the “If you See Something, Say Something” campaign for reporting suspicious activity, sign up for PSUAlert text messages, and familiarize themselves with the University’s official Active Attacker Response Program.news.psu.edu
