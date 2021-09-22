Penn State community encouraged to remain aware to help support public safety 

Drexel University’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) extends a warm welcome to all new and returning Dragons as we begin the 2021–2022 Academic Year! In last month’s newsletter, we provided a safety checklist of actions to take in preparation for the fall. Now that most of you are back on campus, we are presenting you with seven more practical steps you can take to protect yourself and your belongings, and to help cultivate a safe and healthy University community.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO