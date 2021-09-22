CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gordon Brothers Names Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial

By Jonathan Holiday, Jason Rae
abladvisor.com
 5 days ago

Gordon Brothers named Karl Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial. Werner, a former Ritchie Bros. executive, will join the senior leadership team to further develop and execute investment and disposition strategies across the firm’s International Commercial & Industrial practice. He and his team will partner with companies, their investors, lenders and advisors to overcome operational challenges, transform their businesses and dispose of assets.

www.abladvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

SeaChange International Names Peter Aquino President, CEO

BOSTON—SeaChange International has appointed Peter Aquino as its new president and CEO, the company said. With more than 30 years of experience in technology, media and telecommunications, Aquino takes on the new roles as SeaChange transitions to tech-forward use cases for cable and streaming customers, it said. “With our strong...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Gordon Brothers & JLL Expand Strategic Alliance to Provide Services in Spain & Portugal

Gordon Brothers and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) have expanded their strategic alliance to offer integrated services to businesses operating in Spain and Portugal that are going through change or transformation. The alliance covers the retail and industrial sectors, both of which have the potential to maximise a company’s value. This builds upon an established strategic alliance in the U.S. that has been successfully providing global high-end, specialty retailers and industrial companies with expansion, restructuring, sales, appraisals and relocations.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Chrome Industries Appoints President

Chrome Industries announced that Timothy Leedom has been named the brand’s new president. Leedom most recently served as CEO for Bern Helmets where the business model he built revitalized the brand’s culture and mission to bring award-winning products to market and “tripled its DTC sales.” Leedom and his team also forged global strategic partnerships with Strider Bikes, Lime and Rad Power Bikes.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

J.P. Morgan Names Vogiatjis New Head of Diversified Finance Group

John Vogiatjis has been named the new head of the diversified finance group (DFG) for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan. Vogiatjis joined the firm in 2017 as a banker on the DFG team, covering nonbank lenders, sustainable finance and financial technology companies. “Over the past four years, John has helped...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Asset Management#Ritchie Bros
sgbonline.com

Intelivideo Names Vice President Of Sales

Intelivideo, the livestreaming and digital technology platform for the fitness, health and wellness industry, announced the appointment of Keith Lansdale as the company’s vice president of sales. Lansdale most recently served as vice president of client relations at ABC Fitness Solutions. “I could not be more excited to welcome Keith...
TECHNOLOGY
moodyonthemarket.com

St. Joseph Banking Center Welcomes Vice President, Commercial Lender

St. Joseph Banking Center is welcoming Patrick Swem as a new Vice President, Commercial Lender. They told us more:. St. Joseph Banking Center is pleased to announce the recent hire of Patrick Swem as a Vice President, Commercial Lender for Berrien County. Patrick has been serving Michigan’s great southwest in...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abladvisor.com

B. Riley Strengthens Restructuring Division with Three Senior Hires

B. Riley Financial announced continued growth in its restructuring division with the addition of three new senior executives. John Sordillo, Jeffrey Truitt and Tim Hannon have joined B. Riley Advisory Services and bring several decades of experience and proven expertise in complex financial management and restructuring advisory. "We continue to...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Delta Financial Group Receives Growth Investment from Affiliate of Peak Rock Capital

Delta Financial Group, an equipment finance platform that provides capital for enterprise-level, business-critical equipment, has received a significant strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm. The structured growth investment will empower Delta to execute an innovative, scalable, and institutional approach to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
connectcre.com

CushWake Names Atlanta-Based Head of Commercial Operations for Occupier Services

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Aubrey Waddell as head of commercial operations of its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business. Waddell is based in the services firm’s Atlanta office. In her new role, Waddell will play a pivotal role in leading a global team of commercial legal, risk and pricing professionals...
BUSINESS
The Daily Collegian

Engineering industry engagement director elected to international board

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Priya Baboo, senior director of corporate and industry engagement in the Penn State College of Engineering, was recently elected to the board of the Network of Academic Corporate Relations Officers (NACRO). She began her first year as chair-elect for the conference programming committee on July 15 and will roll into the yearlong position of chair in July 2022.
BUSINESS
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Hot Mix Pavement Industry News: Schwarze Industries Announces New President, LeeBoy Names New CEO and Much More

For the latest Pavement Maintenance and Reconstruction news, bookmark ForConstructionPros.com/Pavement-Maintenance. David Heigl Promoted to President of Schwarze Industries. David Heigl has been promoted to unit company President of Schwarze Industries in Huntsville, AL. Heigl has been a valuable member of the. Schwarze leadership team, serving as the Vice President of...
CONSTRUCTION
baybusinessnews.com

Austal USA Names New President

Rusty Murdaugh has been named president of Austal USA, according to a press release. Murdaugh joined the Mobile shipbuilder in 2017 as chief financial officer and took over as interim president in February after the departure of Craig Perciavalle. As interim president, Murdaugh led the addition of steel shipbuilding to the Austal USA manufacturing operations and led the company’s facility expansion in Mobile by acquiring additional waterfront and services capability on the Mobile River. Murdaugh’s selection “comes as the company grows its diverse portfolio of new construction, service and support, and autonomous vehicle contracts,” Austal said. Before Austal, Murdaugh worked with Esterline Corp., Avnet, United Technologies Corp. and Honeywell. In a recent AL.com interview, Murdaugh spoke on his company’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and diversification into service work.
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

Silva named president at Community Investment Corp

Hamden economic development lender Community Investment Corp. has named Louis Silva its new president. He will succeed Mark Cousineau, who has been president and CEO of the organization since 1999. Cousineau will remain as CEO until his retirement later this year. Silva has been CIC’s vice president for the past...
HAMDEN, CT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Regional partnership names new president

A Phoenix economic development professional with strong international ties will be the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership's next president and CEO, officials will announce today. Stephane Frijia will step into the role on Oct. 11. John Sampson, the organization's founding president and CEO, stepped down at the end of March. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
wnypapers.com

Ascension Industries named Member of the Month

The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas named Ascension Industries its Member of the Month. Ascension Industries was founded in 1956 by John Kopczynski Sr. as St. Mary Manufacturing Corp. to provide machining, tooling and related manufacturing services. In 2000, Ascension Industries was incorporated to represent the broader engineering, machining and fabrication capabilities of the company. Today, Ascension provides design, engineering and custom manufacturing services for companies worldwide, with a focus on assemblies and modular packages for the energy, mining, filtration, chemical, compressor and process equipment industries. Capabilities further include instrumentation, electrical assembly and validation.
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Ken Roberts Named President of Dellisart

Wrightsville Beach, NC — September 14, 2021 — Dellisart LLC announced today the promotion of Ken Roberts to President of the company. Roberts has been with Dellisart since early 2007 when he joined the company as VP Operations, where he was charged with overseeing the general operations responsibilities of all the properties in the company’s portfolio.
DEARBORN, MI
abladvisor.com

Wintrust Specialty Finance Promotes Maudlin to Chief Operating Officer

Wintrust Specialty Finance (WSF), a division of Beverly Bank & Trust Company, N.A., announced Chris Maudlin, CLFP, has been promoted to serve the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Maudlin is located in WSF’s Irvine, CA, office and serves as an executive team member led by David Normandin, CLFP, President and CEO.
IRVINE, CA
roi-nj.com

Peapack-Gladstone Bank names exec to lead team of commercial private bankers

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. and Peapack-Gladstone Bank hired a financial services industry veteran as senior managing director and market president. Diane Conboy will lead a team of commercial private bankers out of the company’s newest private banking location in Red Bank, Peapack-Gladstone said in a news release. Conboy has 35 years...
RED BANK, NJ
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Chustz named First Commercial's Chief Commercial Real Estate Banking Officer

Curt Gabardi, President and CEO of First Commercial Bank has announced that commercial real estate banker Jamie Chustz joined the First Commercial team in September. “We continue to enjoy the benefits of having talented, committed bankers in every position across our operational footprint. Adding to our remarkably talented team is essential to fueling our talent-driven growth strategy, and today’s announcement is yet another example of our success in doing so,” Gabardi said in a written statement.
JACKSON, MS
abladvisor.com

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Appoints Conboy as Senior Managing Director, Market President

Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Peapack-Gladstone Bank appointed Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President. Operating out of the Bank’s newest private banking location in Red Bank, New Jersey, she will lead a team of commercial private bankers, providing high-touch, personal client service, along with wealth and deposit solutions for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) businesses throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
RED BANK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy