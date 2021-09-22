Gordon Brothers Names Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial
Gordon Brothers named Karl Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial. Werner, a former Ritchie Bros. executive, will join the senior leadership team to further develop and execute investment and disposition strategies across the firm’s International Commercial & Industrial practice. He and his team will partner with companies, their investors, lenders and advisors to overcome operational challenges, transform their businesses and dispose of assets.www.abladvisor.com
