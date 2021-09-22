CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

By Chad Childers
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Debuts Terrifying New Mask at Band's First Show in Over a Year

Slipknot's appearance at Rocklahoma marked the rock band's first live show since performing at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, in February 2020. "Good to be back. Thank you, @rocklahoma," Slipknot captioned a photo on Instagram showing the skeleton-like mask. The annual three-day Rocklahoma launched Friday with other performances by Rob...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a trailer for Dave Grohl’s upcoming new memoir

Back at the start of the pandemic, Dave Grohl, looking to keep himself busy, started posted stories online. That continued for a bit and then abruptly stopped. It’s obvious now why that happened: Someone tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Uh, Dave? Maybe you should save all these stories for a book. You know, like a memoir.”
CELEBRITIES
98online.com

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” ranked number five on ‘Rolling Stone’s’ updated 500 Best Songs of All Time list

Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is number five on Rolling Stone‘s newly updated list of the 500 Best Songs of All Time. The publication “completely remade” its previous ranking, which was originally published in 2004 and slightly updated in 2010. On that first list, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was ranked number nine.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#For The Record#Nme#Mtv Video Music Awards
rockcellarmagazine.com

Dave Grohl Hints at ‘Insane Prog-Rock’ Foo Fighters Record, Reveals Which Song Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain in ‘Rolling Stone’

With the Foo Fighters set to be enshrined into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame coming up on Oct. 30 — the second induction of band leader Dave Grohl, following his first as a member of Nirvana — Rolling Stone this week published a big feature with Grohl and the band, conducted by veteran journalist Brian Hiatt.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
news-shield.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Previews New Memoir The Storyteller

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl is sharing a preview to forthcoming memoir, "The Storyteller." Due October 5 via Dey Street Books., the project sees the lifelong rocker sharing moments from his life story - from childhood through his time with the Washington, DC punk band Scream, the global success and downfall of Nirvana, starting anew with Foo Fighters, and recording and performing alongside music icons through the years.
CELEBRITIES
Classic Rock 96.1

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nirvana song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Dave Grohl announces book tour

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller – Live! hits four cities this fall. Dave Grohl has announced The Storyteller – Live!, an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see and hear him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Stops include London, New York City, Washington DC and a pair of shows in Los Angeles this fall. Tickets on sale at 5 pm GMT/noon ET/9 am PT via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Dave Grohl Rolls Out Book Tour Appearances

Tickets are now on sale for Dave Grohl's four-city book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which is set for release on October 5th. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and each ticket purchased includes a copy of Grohl's new autobiography.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy