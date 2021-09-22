Robotic Gastrectomy for Gastric Cancer Does Not Cut Postop Infections
Last Updated: September 22, 2021. But overall incidence of postoperative complications significantly lower with robotic versus laparoscopic gastrectomy. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Robotic gastrectomy (RG) does not reduce intra-abdominal infectious complications compared with laparoscopic gastrectomy (LG) for gastric cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Surgery.www.doctorslounge.com
