COVID-19 Does Not Seem to Impact Lung Function in Young People

 6 days ago

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. No statistically significant deterioration in lung function seen following COVID-19, regardless of severity. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 infection does not appear to affect the lung function of children, adolescents, and young adults, according to two studies presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021, held virtually from Sept. 5 to 8.

spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Lung Cancer#Covid 19#On Children#Gastric Cancer#Disease#Healthday News#The Karolinska Institute#Fvc#Ruhr University Bochum
Medscape News

EASD: Precision in Diabetes Management and Impact of COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 2021 annual meeting will delve into individualized approaches in diabetes management, particularly with regard to tailoring drug therapy for type 2 diabetes and management of type 1 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: 'Vaccine misinformation a dilemma for young people'

"Misinformation" is creating a "real dilemma" for young people considering whether they should take the Covid-19 vaccine, Northern Ireland's mental health champion has said. Prof Siobhán O'Neill said it had left young people questioning "whether the vaccine is safe". There should not be that level of "uncertainty", she added. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Review Shows Devastating Impact of COVID-19 on People With Diabetes

A major review of studies from the first 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, published in the journal Diabetes Care, shows the central role diabetes has played in the widespread damage caused by the viral infection. From almost the beginning of the pandemic, it has been clear that people with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Will Covid-19 vaccines be approved for young children?

As Covid-19 continues to spread with considerable help from the Delta variant, wealthy countries are looking to boost their vaccine programmes and maximise protection against the virus. Alongside vaccine booster schemes for the elderly and vulnerable, first and second jab doses are being administered to, or proposed for, increasingly young groups.
KIDS
doctorslounge.com

Antibodies to Early Strains of COVID May Not Fight New Variants: Study

Last Updated: September 22, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Antibodies from current COVID-19 vaccines don't bind well to the new variants of the virus, a study finds. Researchers collected data from previously published papers about the sequence of antibodies produced by the vaccines. They focused on antibodies...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
KFYR-TV

How does COVID-19 impact the cardiovascular system?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve heard about how COVID-19 impacts the respiratory system, now there are questions on how it impacts the cardiovascular system, specifically the heart. Sanford cardiologists say COVID is a multi-system disease, and it does impact the cardiovascular system. Sanford Health experts say multiple patients have been...
BISMARCK, ND
doctorslounge.com

Saline Spray Could Slow COVID’s Spread in the Lungs: Study

Last Updated: September 24, 2021. FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A saltwater solution may help stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus in its tracks, Brazilian researchers report. However, although saline may keep the virus from replicating, it does not offer full protection against infection or a cure for COVID-19. "It's...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New potential factor contributing to severity of COVID-19 identified

The University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, have identified a protein that may critically contribute to severe forms of COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While many individuals develop only mild or no symptoms upon SARS-CoV-2 infection,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
doctorslounge.com

Antibodies ID’d in Neonates of Women Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Last Updated: September 24, 2021. All 36 neonates had high levels of anti-S IgG; in 34 of 36 neonates, levels exceeded 250 U/mL. FRIDAY, Sept. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Neonates born to women vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy have high levels of antibodies to the spike protein, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology: Maternal-Fetal Medicine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Central Illinois Proud

COVID-19 cases increasing in young people in the Tri-County region

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tri-County health officials said the number of young people with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses is on the rise. Peoria City/County Health administrator Monica Hendrickson said as of Thursday, 38.5% of active COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County region are individuals 19 and younger. This is about...
PEORIA, IL
doctorslounge.com

Highest Parental COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Seen Among Most Impacted

Last Updated: September 27, 2021. Black parents and those of publicly insured children show greatest vaccine hesitancy. MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Targeted outreach may be needed to counter COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among some parents, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in BMC Public Health. Nina...
RELATIONSHIPS
FingerLakes1

How common are COVID-19 breakthrough cases among vaccinated people?

It feels as if vaccinated people are contracting COVID-19 more often, but is that the case?. Yes- and experts expect them to become even more common. Experts believe that thousands of vaccinated people will contract COVID, and that most people will catch it at some point throughout their life. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH

