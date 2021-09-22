COVID-19 Does Not Seem to Impact Lung Function in Young People
Last Updated: September 22, 2021. No statistically significant deterioration in lung function seen following COVID-19, regardless of severity. WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 infection does not appear to affect the lung function of children, adolescents, and young adults, according to two studies presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021, held virtually from Sept. 5 to 8.www.doctorslounge.com
