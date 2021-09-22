15th annual PRC Walk/5K Run for Life easily the largest ever

The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the 11th annual STRIDE to Save Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place in person on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Breitbeck Park in Oswego. Free Registration is online through Friday. On Site Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. The program will begin following registration and check-in. Raffles will be available with proceeds to benefit the Coalition. A limited number T-Shirts will be available for donations of $25 or more.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO