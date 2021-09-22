CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15th annual PRC Walk/5K Run for Life easily the largest ever

By Dave Roberts
phelpscountyfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say the 15th annual Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) of Rolla Walk/5K Run for Life was a success is an understatement. The event, held on a warm Saturday morning, September 18 at Rolla Lions Club Park, was by far the largest in its 15-year history. There were 135 registered runners/walkers in the field. However, due to the large line of walk-up entrants, the 11 a.m. race was backed up about 30 minutes.

