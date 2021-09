BURTON — Their 12-18 season record doesn’t say anything compared to the Burton High School Lady Panthers’ 2-0 District 26-2A record. “We went to that first tournament and left like 0-9; you look at that on paper and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s awful,’ but we were playing (Class) 5A, 6A schools,” Burton head volleyball coach Katie Kieke said. “We’re competing, we’re working hard and I think that those takeaways that we got from that are really starting to show here now. That resilience, that grit and just those little things of playing sound volleyball.”

BURTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO