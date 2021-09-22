CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Best low calorie beer???

By LouiseUsher123 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 4 days ago

I'm more of a craft beer sort of lady; most craft beers are around 250 calories for 12 oz, give or take. The higher-ABV ones might be closer to 300, maybe 400 if I'm getting a draft pint. Lower-ABV might be 200 or even 175 for the extra-sessionable ones (which is why they're dangerous, LMAO). I just make room for it in the ol' calorie budget. I'd rather be able to savor one good beer and enjoy it than drink three crappy ones, especially if I'm paying bar/restaurant prices.

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Five of the best beers from Barrel & Flow Fest

Pittsburgh needs more things like Barrel & Flow Fest. One of the biggest and best Black-run beer festivals in the country, the event on Sat., Sept. 11 at SouthSide Works was a breath of fresh air in a city that has had problems supporting Black creatives, and a craft beer industry whose issues in attracting BIPOC and women leadership have been well-documented.
PITTSBURGH, PA
myfitnesspal.com

Does anyone have any good low calorie recipes or snacks

Hello everyone, I’m Alaina and I’m 22. I’m kind of restarting my weightloss journey. I just bought a house and live on my own now and I’m in need of some low calorie recipe ideas and low calorie snacks to add to my grocery list. Replies. penguinmama87 Member. Posts: 884...
RECIPES
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Beer List

Best Beer List: Flying Saucer Draught Emporium Houston. A great beer is always the right combination of essential elements. It has to look inviting, poured lovingly into the proper vessel for its style. It should be aromatic enough to encourage a swift, thirsty transfer of its potential goodness from nose to mouth. It ought to have a pleasant mouthfeel, something akin to the delight the teeth and tongue get from saying words like “skedaddle” or “hullabaloo.” And, of course, it must taste delicious.
HOUSTON, TX
Time Out Global

The best craft beer bars in Singapore

The craft beer boom has taken the world by storm and Singapore has not been spared. We've got plenty of local microbreweries stirring things up and specialty bars importing a range of craft beers from around the globe. So for all you pint lovers out there, here are the best craft beer bars on the island.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Craft Beers#Food Drink#Beverages#Ol
Greatist

10 Best Beers to Use in Beer Batter Recipes

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Plus actual beer batter recipes, of course. Beer does some amazing things in batter for deep-fried foods. The CO2 gas in a can...
DRINKS
Mens Journal

The Best Pumpkin Beers, Ranked

The return of fall means many different things. For some, it means that their yards will soon have a blanket of yellow, orange, and brown leaves. It means the temperatures are growing colder and the days are getting shorter. It also means the return of one of the most seasonally specific beers: the pumpkin ale. They hit the store shelves in September (sometimes appearing in the midst of the August heat). Then they’re gone like a ghostly phantom in the night by Thanksgiving.
DRINKS
purewow.com

20 Easy Low Calorie Meal Prep Recipes Under 400 Calories

Kick that sad salad to the curb with these easy meal prep recipes. They’re just as healthy, only they won’t wilt in the fridge—and we guarantee you’ll look forward to devouring them. Did we mention they’re less than 400 calories?. 1. Meal-Prep Creamy Kale Caesar Salad. Bonus: It costs just...
RECIPES
PopSugar

12 Low-Calorie Recipes That Are Equally Tasty, Nutritious, and Satisfying

Finding recipes that are both approachable and tasty is difficult enough. Add that they need to be low in calories, and it's like finding a needle in a haystack. But while counting calories can be tedious and frustrating, keeping a general pulse on your calorie intake can be helpful when you're trying to maintain a healthy weight.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myfitnesspal.com

Whole Foods in-store calorie listings

That doesn't seem to be an unreasonable estimate to me. Most of the calories would be the cheese and olive oil. Without knowing how much of each ingredient they are using, I would go with their posted calorie count. Close enough for government work, IMO. The only calorie dense ingredients...
FOOD SAFETY
FanSided

Which fast food burger has the least calories?

Having a craving for a burger but would prefer not to light the grill? Sometimes the drive-thru is a quick fix for that craving. For those who are trying to follow a healthy eating lifestyle, calorie counts matter. One quick service restaurant has the least calories fast food burger. Putting...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Drink Low-Calorie Cocktails

SunSplash Canned Cocktails are carefully crafted in Arizona by SanTan Spirits. The brand launched three vodka soda cocktail flavors over the summer. The trio of canned beverages is perfect for sipping in the sunshine. They combine SanTan's award-winning vodka with bright and tasty flavors. Consumers can try the cherry lime,...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Premium Low-Calorie Chocolates

Sweegen formulated low-calorie chocolates for TeChoco and the premium products share the benefits of chocolate without minimal sugar. The better-for-you confections make the most of natural sweeteners, intriguing flavors and satisfying textures that provide the right kind of mouthfeel for an elevated experience. As part of the Healthy China 2030...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

The Best Meal Kits for Low-Carb & Keto Eaters

There are countless meal kit options for carb conscious folks and strict keto followers, so we compared a bunch of them to help you decide which are worth a try. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
RECIPES
Mens Journal

17 Best Summit Beers to Drink After Hiking and Mountaineering

You’ve peaked. That grueling hike to the top of the mountain is behind you, whether you’re hoofing it in hiking boots or skinning on skis. After all the high-fiving is done and before the descent begins, it’s time to sit back, catch your breath, take in the view—and toast the triumph. Let us introduce you to the wonder that is summit beers. You’re not just stashing the mismatched brews knocking around in your fridge into your pack, no sir.
DRINKS
94.3 The Point

Is October the Best Month For Beer?

Some people are all about pumpkin spice lattes. I say bring on the pumpkin beer!. There's more to the fall season than just pumpkin pies, pumpkin doughnuts and of course the coveted pumpkin spice latte. This is the time of year when they say the basic women put on their vests, leggings and Ugg boots to got an raid the local Starbucks.
DRINKS
Thrillist

Blake Lively's New Low-Calorie Cocktail Mixers Are About to Upgrade Your Cocktail Game

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds is known as something of a booze tycoon thanks to his part in building Aviation Gin, which sold to Diageo for over $600 million earlier this year. But the Gossip Girl alum isn't a fan of alcohol herself, and this preference surely inspired her latest venture, a line of low-calorie, non-alcoholic mixers.
DRINKS
myfitnesspal.com

Cutting those calories from Indian dishes...

I'm Erika, and I've been away from MFP for a loooong time, but back with determination. I'm not in India...or from India, but I usually cook many dishes from India and I'm wondering how I can modify these to do without the roti/rice and reduce the pulses. Currently living on plain veg and salad, but thoughts of chole bhature, dahi bhalla and kottu roti are beginning to dance in my head. Please add me and tell me how you modify your recipes.
WEIGHT LOSS
SPY

Keep the Coors in the Cooler: Here Are the Best Hard Ciders We’re Sipping During Fall

It’s autumn, and that means it’s time for hard ciders. The updates from the farms? Apples galore! So it’s time to enjoy them in all their forms — from pie, to tart to everyone’s favorite beer alternative. We love sipping on our favorite hard ciders no matter the time of year, but that crisp apple taste really hits different on a crisp fall day when the leaves are changing. Yeah, the flavor totally brings us full throttle into fall-mode, and we’re here for it. Whether beer‘s your gig or you’re a ride or die-hard seltzer guy, there’s no doubt that you should...
DRINKS
6sqft

11 best spots for beers and brats in NYC this Oktoberfest

While the world’s largest folk festival in Germany has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus, New Yorkers can still commemorate Oktoberfest. Starting this weekend, breweries, beer gardens, and bars across New York City are celebrating Bavarian culture with big brews, German-inspired grub, live music, and fun contests. Ahead, find 11 spots that recreate the magic of Munich during Oktoberfest. And remember, if you’re dining and drinking inside, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy