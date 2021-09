New York-based brokerage Webull will be the Brooklyn Nets’ jersey patch sponsor beginning in 2021-22, as part of a multi-year, global marketing agreement that will also feature Webull on the New York Liberty uniforms, as well as the gear of the G League’s Long Island Nets and NetsGC of the NBA 2K League. “This is our moment to let the world know that we are a player, a big deal in the retail investing world,” Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull Financial, said in a phone call. “Over the course of the past several years we’ve purposefully stayed under the radar in...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO