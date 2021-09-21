CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Highway Patrol, ODOT announce distracted driving safety corridor

Logan Daily News
 9 days ago

ATHENS – Faced with a growing issue of distracted driving in Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have launched a new Distracted Driving Safety Corridor in Athens County. The corridor, which spans U.S. 33 from the Nelsonville bypass to Pleasant Hill Rd., will now see targeted enforcement and increased signage reminding motorists to ditch the distractions and focus on driving.

www.logandaily.com

