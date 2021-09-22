CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the criminals here?

By Nada Elmikashfi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no argument that desensitization can happen when an individual is repeatedly exposed to violence. And if you’re constantly tuned in to the news, or are an advocate of any sort, compassion fatigue can set in when faced with so much collective suffering. It becomes easier to normalize or rationalize...

phillytrib.com

DA funds groups working to curb gun violence

When Kirk Berry founded the KB Foundation six years ago, he wanted to expose young men to fun learning opportunities and teach them life skills. “The reason why I created it was because I thought it wasn’t fair for young people not to experience things like overnight camp and learn and have fun,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Border patrol pics were ‘misconstrued,’ photographer says

The photographer who captured the controversial images of Border Patrol agents using horses to keep Haitian migrants from entering the US says the images have been “misconstrued” as showing abusive behavior. The agents depicted in the photos have been accused of using their horses’ reins to whip the migrants to...
DEL RIO, TX
Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

MIAMI, FL – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
Texas announces 2020 election audit of 4 counties

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Texas has announced it is conducting an audit of the 2020 general election in four counties. In a brief statement on Thursday, the office of the state's Republican attorney general, Kevin Paxton, said he has the authority to conduct "a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election," which he has begun in Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin counties.
TEXAS STATE
Arizona audit debunks Trump’s false claims, but the poison of misinformation still threatens the electoral process

Another door slammed shut Friday on the ceaseless and fraudulent campaign by Donald Trump to claim fraud about the 2020 election. The fact that the door closed will not stop Trump from continuing to make his baseless claims about last year’s vote. It should but probably won’t chasten Republican leaders who have refused to fully face up to the consequences of what Trump is doing.
ARIZONA STATE
The Supreme Court has only itself to blame

A raft of recent polls shows that the Supreme Court has lost stature in the eyes of the public. Most dramatically, a Marquette University Law School poll finds the court’s approval dropping from 66 percent a year ago (and 60 percent as recently as July) to 49 percent. In the wake of the court’s decision to unabashedly rewrite Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and to duck ruling on the Texas abortion bounty law, Democratic support plunged from 59 percent in July to 37 percent.
CONGRESS & COURTS

