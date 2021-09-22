Beach Fossils Announce New Album, Share Video for Piano Version of 2017’s “This Year”
Beach Fossils have announced a new album consisting entirely of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue. The album, titled The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, will be out on November 19 via Bayonet. They have shared a video for a piano version of “This Year,” taken from their 2017 album Somersault. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0