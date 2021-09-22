Beach Fossils Announce New Album, Share Video for Piano Version of 2017’s “This Year”

Snail Mail has announced a new album Valentine, after their breakout album Lush was released back in 2018. Along with the announcement Snail Mail released “Valentine,” the title track of the album which is a dramatic song with an equally dramatic video. In the video, Lindsey Jordan, whose artist name is Snail Mail, is betrayed by her lover at a dinner party, and after eating her emotions in cake, she murders the man who stole her partner from her. In a period drama style, everyone wears extravagant gowns and expensive jewels, as Snail Mail laments her betrayal. The admittedly gory video is age restricted on YouTube, with an official warning on news sites like the one you’ll see here.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO