Beach Fossils Announce New Album, Share Video for Piano Version of 2017’s “This Year”

By Joey Arnone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Fossils have announced a new album consisting entirely of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue. The album, titled The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, will be out on November 19 via Bayonet. They have shared a video for a piano version of “This Year,” taken from their 2017 album Somersault. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

