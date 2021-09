ATLANTA — Cases of COVID-19 among schoolchildren have sharply declined since a peak at the end of August, according to the Georgia Department of Health. The seven-day average of cases among children ages 0 to 17 was 1,063 on Sept. 16, down from a peak of 2,183 on Aug. 29. That’s more than a 51% decrease. Nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 during the peak were among children ages 10 to 17. On Sept. 16, the seven-day average among children in that age group had dropped to 616, a 56% decrease.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO