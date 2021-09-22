CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Predictions: Panthers vs. Texans

By Battle Red Blog
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texans offense continued their strong performance through week two up until quarterback Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury. He was 10/11 for 125 yards and q TD in what appeared to be a well oiled offense. Rookie QB Davis Mills stepped in and the team immediately struggled to move the ball down the field. This change in quarterback should make wide receiver Brandin Cooks a low-end flex option but should most likely be on your bench. Especially heading into a short week, it will be unlikely any Texan deserves the start on your fantasy roster.

