Wilmington’s 5th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair To Begin Sunday
Since 2017, participating HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) have granted over 3,000 admission opportunities to local students and have awarded more than $18.5 million in scholarships during HBCU Week. On Friday, Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith announced that this year’s college fair has grown to a hybrid online and in-person 2 day event (Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2), sponsored by the City of Wilmington and Barclay’s.www.wilmtoday.com
