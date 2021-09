A celebration of life for Tommie Joe Rice, 73, of Lula, will be held at a later date in Anderson Flat Cemetery, St. Joe, Arkansas. Mr. Rice died Sept. 14, 2021. Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Hampton, Arkansas (Marion Co.) he was the sone of the late Garland Francis and Alta Etta (Marshall) Rice. In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his brothers, Ira (Ari), Ronnie, Frank, and Everett; and sister Etta Marie.