Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Partially Opening Thursday
PAGE, AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will partially open on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. This partial opening is for limited launch and retrieval of vessels 36 feet and larger only. During this transition, vessels smaller than 36 feet in length will still launch and retrieve at the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp between 6 a.m. and a half hour before sunset. On Friday, October 1, 2021, the Stateline Auxiliary Ramp will fully open for all boat traffic and the Wahweap Auxiliary Ramp will close to the public.www.lakepowelllife.com
