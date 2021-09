Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Arts news. I wasn’t lying when I said in spring that, for this arts issue, it would be musicals all the way. The story in question, however, came about by serendipity. Did I know that photographer Alexander Coggin, a regular HTSI contributor, once studied musical theatre and is a near-obsessive fan? I did not. But he can pretty much recall the entire Sondheim songbook, loves Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and will happily chirrup away for hours on the compositional virtues of Randy Newman and Alan Menken, too.

