NASA has a Ballistic air gun to Hurl Rocks at Space Suits to Test Their Micrometeorite Protection
Shock testing is commonly used throughout engineering to determine how a product will do when impacted by something. That something could be anything from the ground to a cruise missile. Like so much else in space exploration, engineers at NASA are performing the same type of test, just scaled up. Instead of simply dropping the object under test, as is common in most settings, they shoot it with a steel ball going 3000 ft/second.www.universetoday.com
Comments / 0