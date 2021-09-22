CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardin Commends Biden Administration for Continuing U.S. Policy Against Participation in U.N. Conference That Promotes Anti-Israel Agendas

 6 days ago

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken commending the Biden administration for continuing the United States’ long-standing policy to boycott the United Nation’s World Conference on Racism, also known as the Durban Conference IV. The Durban Conference, first held in 2001, does not advance the cause of combatting racism, but rather promotes a discriminatory and anti-Israel agenda. This year, a record number of 31 countries plan to boycott the conference.

