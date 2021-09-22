MDOT MVA Announces Rise in Statewide Seat Belt Usage Rates

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus driver shortage is affecting states across the country including Maryland. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible. Saturday, the MVA hosted Bus Drivers’ Day, a day where applicants could take their Commercial Drivers’ License test in a streamlined process in hopes of getting them behind the wheel of a school bus as quickly as possible. Cassidy McMenamin comes from a long line of bus drivers. “My grandmother...

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO