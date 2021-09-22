MDOT MVA Announces Rise in Statewide Seat Belt Usage Rates
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office today announced Maryland’s preliminary statewide seat belt usage rate of 91.4% based on an annual survey, an increase from the 89.9% reported in 2020. The annual Roadside Observational Survey was completed in June, and observed 39,813 drivers of passenger vehicles and trucks in 13 jurisdictions across the state on primary, secondary and local roads. The observations also included more than 9,200 passengers.www.wcbcradio.com
