Corey Pronman: The 2022 NHL draft could be held in the second week of July and not at the end of June. The NHL is looking at Thursday, July 7th and having it a one-day draft. David Pagnotta: A league source confirmed that because of the Olympic break there could be changes to the NHL’s critical dates. The 2022 NHL draft and the start of free agency could be changed.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO