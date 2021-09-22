Synlogic (SYBX) to Offer Common Stock
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Synlogic. Synlogic intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.www.streetinsider.com
