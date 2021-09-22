Synlogic (SYBX) to Offer Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock, Leap intends to offer and sell to certain investors pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by Leap. Leap intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 15% of the securities offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market, regulatory, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO