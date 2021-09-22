CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public’s Assistance Wanted in Monday Shooting in Paterson

By Jeffrey Henig
Cover picture for the articleSHOOTING IN AREA OF STRAIGHT STREET AND LAFAYETTE STREET IN PATERSON. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora have announced that at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Monday, September 20, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 34-year-old male Paterson resident arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey via private vehicle for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound.

