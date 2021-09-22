Active Defense Strengthens the Cybersecurity Stack to Stop Ransomware Attackers

Opinion by Matthew F. Ferraro for CNN Business Perspectives. The September 11 attacks demonstrated, with horrifying clarity, the outsize power individuals have to wreak havoc on an open society. Since that awful day, the spread of technology and our solidifying interconnectedness have increasingly placed the capacity for disruption and harm in the hands of not just states, but of individuals all over the globe. This trend has been called the democratization of violence, and it describes literal, kinetic violence (think bioweapons cooked up in a kitchen and mini-drones weaponized in a garage) and less physical but still devastating cyberattacks.

