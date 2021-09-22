CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Open Letter to Steve Daines

By Guest Post
bitterrootstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince you opted to send me an email lauding your actions to commemorate the thirteen US military personnel killed in Kabul, I am entitled to respond. I, unlike you, served on active duty in the US military, and early on understood that we were mere pawns in a political power game. Afghanistan, like Vietnam, was sold as war or freedom in an era of international terror. In reality, it was an unfettered, blood-drunk jingoistic plan to remake the world based on the myth of American superiority.

