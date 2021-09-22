Meet The 2021 DisruptHR Speakers

Once in a while an event is born that shakes things up, it makes you think differently, and leaves you inspired. that event is DisruptHR!. DisruptHR is the ultimate information exchange designed to energize, inform and empower thought leaders in the HR field, and beyond. Over the course of an exciting evening, 12 speakers will get 5 minutes each to teach us something. Picture speed dating, but with ideas that will help transform HR and the companies they serve, as we know it.