Michalson gaslighting

This letter to the editor is related to Mr. Bob Michalson’s opinion posted in the Bitterroot Star’s September 14, 2021 edition. Mr. Michalson, I am not surprised that you have resorted to gaslighting the community with false accusations against Mayor Dewey to further push your childish vendetta and desire to occupy Town Hall. However, since you so boldly included me by name in your nonsense, I am compelled to correct you in your intentional decision to deceive the public with twisted truths and outright lies.